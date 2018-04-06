Blake Farenthold resigns abruptly from Congress after revelations of lewd and abusive behavior

This is a developing story.

WASHINGTON — Corpus Christi Republican Blake Farenthold abruptly resigned from Congress Friday afternoon, less than four months after dropping reelection plans under siege for crude and verbally abusive office behavior.

In an emotional five-minute video, Farenthold apologized Dec. 14 for for the lack of professionalism on his staff, and for his own fits of rage with aides.

He made no mention on Friday of any of the allegations that ended his congressional career, and made no apologies.

The former conservative radio host-turned-lawmaker said in December that he had “no idea how to run a congressional office” when he got elected and as a result, “I allowed a workplace culture to take root in my office that was too permissive and decidedly unprofessional. It accommodated destructive gossip, offhand comments, off-color jokes and behavior that in general was less than professional.”

READ MORE:

