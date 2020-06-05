Black Woman Store Owner Rips Looters: ‘Tell Me Black Lives Matter. You Lied. You Wanted To Loot The Store’ (VIDEO)

The protests, rioting, looting and anarchy that the Left has enthusiastically promoted has destroyed the livelihoods of blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians, Arabs, and every other racial group from Atlantic to Pacific.

In New York on Tuesday, a video went viral featuring a black woman store owner standing outside her now-ransacked place of business condemning the rioters and looters that destroyed her livelihood.

“Do you know the problem that bothers me; you said black lives matter,” the woman in the video furiously exclaimed. “I worked here. Part-time. Plus I am a part-owner of the store. You said black lives matter.  Why don’t you choke me? I’m black. Look what you did to my store. Look!” – READ MORE

