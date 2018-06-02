Black Unemployment Plunges To Record Low, Gap Between White, Black Unemployment Smallest In History

The numbers reveal that the U.S. economy is booming and many key indicators of economic health are trending in the right direction. According to the Labor Department, the unemployment rate is 3.8 percent, the lowest in nearly two decades.

The gap between the black unemployment rate (5.9%) and the white unemployment rate (3.5%) is the smallest in recorded history. (The government started releasing data by race in the 1970s.) https://t.co/Hlq3Wx0F0b — Michael Ahrens (@michael_ahrens) June 1, 2018

The unemployment rate for black Americans hit a new record low of 5.9% pic.twitter.com/4MXawp5HkF — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 1, 2018

223,000 jobs were created and the May increase in payroll was bullish, surprising economists, according to NPR. However, the most historic data points seem to be centered around black unemployment. The unemployment rate for African-Americans plunged to 5.9 percent in May. That is a record low. Interestingly, the gap between white ad black unemployment has shrunk to the smallest since these numbers have been recorded. The white unemployment (3.5%) and black unemployment (5.9%) is the smallest gap since the release of these numbers, beginning in the early 1970s. – READ MORE

