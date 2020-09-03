Black Trump Supporters: ‘We’re the Rebels! You Wanna be Cool, Come Join Our Cause’ (VIDEO)

A group of black Trump supporters lit up a recent Freedom Rally protest in Beverly Hills, California.

One man, dubbed “MAGA Hulk” challenged some counter-protesters to explain how President Trump is racist. They could not.

“I’ve seen him quoted saying some racist shit about black people,” the counter protester said.

“Like what?” MAGA Hulk, who goes by @RealMAGAHulk on Twitter, demanded.

When the man didn’t answer, MAGA Hulk said, “Nothing! You got nothing!”

“They can’t answer the question because they don’t have facts on their side. They don’t have any facts. They don’t do research. They don’t do any type of higher learning when it comes to what they believe,” he said. – READ MORE

