Black Serial Killer Who Allegedly Wanted to ‘Kill All White People’ Indicted in Missouri

A Kansas City man who allegedly once said he wanted to “kill all white people” and whom authorities say killed six white people at random has been indicted for three murders, a report says.

The African American suspect, 23-year-old Frederick Demond Scott, was indicted on March 2 for the murders of David Lenox, 67; Timothy Rice, 57; and Michael Darby, 61. The victims were among five found dead in and near the city’s Indian Creek trails nature area starting in August of 2016. All were shot, most in the back of the head and from behind.

Scott had already been charged with three other murders, bringing the total of charges to six, the Daily Mirror reported.

During the investigations into the ambush murders, police discovered that in 2014, when he was a student at an alternative school in Kansas City, Scott had reportedly told acquaintances that he wanted to kill all white people. – READ MORE

