‘Black Panther’ to be first movie officially screened in Saudi Arabia in 35 years

“Black Panther” will become the first movie to be officially screened in Saudi Arabia after the country lifted its ban on cinemas earlier this year.

AMC will show the movie at a gala opening for its new movie theater Wednesday in the capital of Riyadh, CNN reported.

The initial screening will be limited to special guests, government officials and executives, but the movie be available to the general public on May 1.

Men and women will also be allowed to sit together at the initial screening and during showings for the general public, according to CNN. – READ MORE

