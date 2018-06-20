‘Black Panther’ Star Wins Best Hero Award – Then Hands it to a Real Life Hero in the Audience (VIDEO)

Actor Chadwick Boseman won the Best Hero award for his portrayal in “Black Panther” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but he gave it to a real-life hero — James Shaw, Jr., who stopped the Waffle House shooter earlier this spring.

Boseman played the lead character of T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, in the hit film and was named the best hero in a movie on Monday night at the annual award show.

He began his speech by thanking the film’s fans for making the “moment special” and embracing the movie. – READ MORE

