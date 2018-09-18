Black Man Attacked By Left For Interning In the White House Responds To Critics

After the White House intern photo was leaked to the media, one intern was attacked online by leftists for choosing to work for the Trump administration as a black man.

It was an incredible honor and privilege serving as one of @realDonaldTrump’s White House interns this summer. Of course, the so called “tolerant left” wasted no time leveling racist and disgusting rhetoric my way! #sad #noclass 🇺🇸🐘 pic.twitter.com/b36aNTVrLD — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) September 15, 2018

An edited version of the photo was shared on the Facebook page “Funny or Die,” which has more than 15 million likes, depicting Jalen Drummond as Chris from “Get Out,” a thriller movie about a black man who goes to meet his white girlfriend’s family, who then try to trap him.

Drummond who was standing behind the president in the photo was attacked by various Facebook users. One called him a “White n*****,” another called him a “house n****,” another called him an “Uncle Tom,” and another said he will be a “low down dog when they eventually, and inevitably kick him out of the program.”- READ MORE

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and New York Times reporter Michelle Goldberg clashed on ABC’s “This Week” while discussing the last week’s anonymous op-ed.

In the bombshell New York Times piece, an anonymous senior Trump official claims to be part of a “resistance” working against President Trump from within the White House.

Since the op-ed was published on Wednesday, a bevy of top administration officials have rushed to deny any involvement, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and more than a dozen others.

While discussing the op-ed and the fallout, Goldberg said Sunday morning she cannot understand how people can be part of the Trump administration and not feel “shame” and “responsibility for foisting this on this nation.”

Christie fired back that it’s an “outrageous statement” to suggest someone should be ashamed for working in the Trump White House. – READ MORE