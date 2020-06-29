Black Lives Matter Storm Target: We Will Shut Your Business Down (VIDEO)

On Friday night, a group of Black Lives Matter activists began shouting a political script in a Target store in Washington, D.C.

The verbal assault was led by a male with a bullhorn, who read the script in portions which were were then shouted back by the rest of the group.

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

BLM has now entered a mini shopping center and Target in DC – no looting – they are protesting in Target now pic.twitter.com/Xz2KQ1SIBX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

They yelled, “All black people, living around this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, until you stop calling the police, we will continue to shut your business down.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --