Black Lives Matter Protesters Block NBA Game

The protest came in response to a police shooting on Sunday that reportedly left unarmed Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man, dead in his grandmother’s backyard after foot pursuit over an alleged robbery. Police mistook the cell phone Clark was carrying for a gun and shot him 22 times as a result.

Protesters now locking arms forming human chain to keep fans from entering game at Golden One Center. pic.twitter.com/2Zp6cqFKp7 — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 23, 2018

According to USA Today, “Protesters locked arms to form a chain around the arena, holding signs and chanting.” The protest followed a similar rally outside Sacramento Police Station and City Hall earlier in the day. A march also shut down the I-5 at the height of rush hour.

The Kings game tipped off later, a few fans managing to gain entrance. The team released a statement after the stadium doors were locked: “Tonight’s game began with a delay. Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home. We will issue further information soon regarding a refund.” – READ MORE

