‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Painted Over to Read ‘All Lives Matter’ in Chicago

A “Black Lives Matter” mural in Chicago was painted over earlier this week to read, “All Lives Matter,” leaving local activists and organizers fuming.

Clean up crews traveled to the village of Oak Park on Wednesday, where they began work to return the mural, which was painted over a two-day span in June by 20 organizers, to its original state.

Local officials and activists in the area were upset to find that the street painting had been “defaced.”

“If they cannot understand that all lives don’t matter until black lives matter, they did this out of hatred,” activist and mural organizer Cortlyn Kelly told ABC 7 news out of Chicago.

Arts Council Executive Director Camille Wilson White expressed her frustration with the incident regarding the mural and said seeing it “vandalized, defaced this way, it’s shameful.” – READ MORE

