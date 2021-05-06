Black Lives Matter issues a new list of demands, including a permanent Trump ban from political office and social media

Activists of the Black Lives Matter movement issued a new list of demands, including a call for a permanent ban of former President Donald Trump from holding political office and from using social media.

The new list of seven demands was published on the Black Lives Matter website in an article that asked supporters to sign their name to the statement.

The first demand called for Trump to be “immediately convicted in the United States Senate.” They also demanded he be “banned from holding elected office in the future.”

A second demand called for more than half of Republicans to be expelled from Congress:

More than half the Republican representatives and multiple senators stoked Trump’s conspiracy theories and encouraged the white supremacists to take action to overturn the election. We are supporting Rep. Cori Bush’s resolution to expel them from Congress for their dangerous and traitorous actions. We also support steps to bar them from seeking another office.

A third demand asked for the Capitol police, law enforcement, and the military be investigated for any possible ties to white supremacist organizations.

A fourth called for Trump to be permanently banned from all digital media platforms, while a fifth made a familiar demand for the police to be defunded.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --