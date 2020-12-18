Black Lives Matter Excluded From Joe Biden’s Virtual Conclave With Civil Rights Groups

The Black Lives Matter Global Network (BLMGN) Foundation called out Joe Biden and Kamala Harris last week for excluding the group from a virtual conclave with civil rights leaders, thereby ignoring “millions of people who brought the Biden Harris victory home.”

The organization expressed its displeasure on social media last Wednesday after the Democratic presidential ticket reportedly met with the heads of seven nonprofits focused on racial justice, including Rev. Al Sharpton, an on-air personality featured on MSNBC who is also president and founder of the National Action Network.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), an incoming senior adviser to Biden, also took part in the meeting.

“(Black Lives Matter) – as the largest social and justice movement in history – was not invited,” the official BLM account posted on Twitter. – READ MORE

