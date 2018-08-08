    True Pundit

    Black Lives Matter Crash Wedding To Accost Police Officer (VIDEO)

    Black Lives Matter activists on Saturday crashed the wedding of one of the unidentified police officers accused of shooting and killing Stephon Clark in March.

    The protesters confronted the officer with his groomsmen before the ceremony, calling him a “murderer,” according to The Daily Mail.

    Protesters asked the officer, “I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?”

    Clark, 22, was killed on March 18 in Sacramento after police answered a 911 call in Clark’s grandmother’s neighborhood.

    Police expected to find a suspect breaking into car windows when they came across Clark. He fled police and was shot 20 times since the officers thought he was armed.

    Faison stands by the protest and said it will be more memorable because of the significance of the day. – READ MORE

    Black Lives Matter Crash Wedding To Accost Police Officer

    'Certainly there’s a right to protest but I think there are limits when to protest in a public place and the right of privacy for your wedding.'

