Black Lives Matter Crash Wedding To Accost Police Officer (VIDEO)

Black Lives Matter activists on Saturday crashed the wedding of one of the unidentified police officers accused of shooting and killing Stephon Clark in March.

The protesters confronted the officer with his groomsmen before the ceremony, calling him a “murderer,” according to The Daily Mail.

Protesters asked the officer, “I just wonder if you started planning your wedding before you killed Stephon Clark or after? How have you been sleeping since March 18?”

Clark, 22, was killed on March 18 in Sacramento after police answered a 911 call in Clark’s grandmother’s neighborhood.

Police expected to find a suspect breaking into car windows when they came across Clark. He fled police and was shot 20 times since the officers thought he was armed.

Faison stands by the protest and said it will be more memorable because of the significance of the day. – READ MORE

Trump recently threw his full support behind Republican Michigan Senate candidate John James. He’s a West Point graduate and U.S. Army combat veteran who’s running in Tuesday’s Michigan primary to win the Republican nomination for Senate. His opponent is Sandy Pensler, a man the Detroit News describes as an “Ivy League professor turned businessman.”

John James is a potential Republican Star who has a Senate primary election tomorrow in Michigan. If he becomes the Republican candidate, he will beat the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow. Vote for John James and Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Oh, James happens to be black and his opponent, Pensler, happens to be white.

That shouldn’t matter, but it clearly does to the far-left media, so let’s throw that caveat in there.

Trump described James as “a potential Republican Star,” a far cry from any sort of derogatory racial epithet.

Of course, Trump didn’t just praise James. He also took a shot at “the Open Borders, weak on Crime, Democrat, Debbie Stabenow.” That shouldn’t surprise anyone either.- READ MORE

