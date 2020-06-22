Black Lives Matter Co-Founder: ‘Our Goal Is to Get Trump Out’ (VIDEO)

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

Appearing Friday on CNN’s The Lead, Black Lives Matter Global Network co-founder Patrisse Cullors said President Donald Trump should resign from office immediately and said, “our goal is to get Trump out.” – READ MORE

