Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Demands Hollywood Strike Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, has called upon all of Hollywood to strike in response to the Jacob Blake shooting.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cullors said that Hollywood could be a tremendous help to the Black Lives Matter movement if all of the unions, which have been severely hurt by the pandemic, would halt work to push for change.

“I think it’s time for talent, writers, executives, the guild and SAG to show up for Black lives as well,” Cullors said. “Join this strike. Now is the time and our movement is really looking to unions to step in in a particular way and say ‘We’re going to hold back on allowing for the exploitation and the degradation of Black communities to continue under our watch.’ I think Hollywood can really show up in this moment.”

Cullors said that the strike will focus on getting President Trump out of office and forcing the Democratic Party to deliver on their promises to the black community. – READ MORE

