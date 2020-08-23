Black Lives Matter Activist Screams At Society Over Looting: ‘Get Over It! These Buildings Are Insured.’

A Black Lives Matter activist in Chicago screamed at the media and at society as a whole late this week for being upset that looters were stealing from businesses, saying that everyone needed to “get over it.”

The activist, who identified herself during an earlier portion of the news conference as Alycia Moaton, repeatedly demonized law enforcement officials and suggested that it was not a big deal that people were throwing things at the police because the police have “bullets.”

“People are worried about looting, and there are literal lives being taken away?” she yelled. “There are people who are dying, and y’all are mad about people looting Mag Mile? Get over it! These buildings are insured.”

“Materials will come back, but we will not come back if they kill us!” she continued. “What do y’all not get about that? Gucci, Apple store, whatever it is—that stuff will be replaced, but we won’t be replaced. We lose our lives, people lose our lives every single day for this cause, and y’all are mad about the wrong s**t!” – READ MORE

