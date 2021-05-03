Black Leadership Group: ‘Biden Used Black Americans To Ascend To The White House, But Has Basically Turned His Back On Them’

A black leadership group slammed President Biden after his State of the Union address Wednesday night, with one member stating, “Joe Biden used black Americans to ascend to the White House, but has basically turned his back on them.”

Members of Project 21 — a 25-year-old group that is an “initiative of The National Center for Public Policy Research to promote the views of African-Americans whose entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to family and commitment to individual responsibility have not traditionally been echoed by the nation’s civil rights establishment,” as their website states — issued a press release Wednesday lashing out at Biden.

Project 21 Co-Chairman Stacy Washington stated, “The policy needs of black Americans always come last with liberals – regardless of the high percentage of blacks who support them. President Biden claimed his administration is on track to cut child poverty in half, but failed to cite any metrics or data to support that claim. Thirty percent of black kids live in poverty. There are over 97,000 black children in foster care. In less than 100 days, the Biden Administration has admitted over 20,000 migrant children into the country, putting their needs ahead of those of black children. What are your plans for American children, Mr. President? Black Americans want to know.”

Project 21 member Marie Fischer echoed, “Joe Biden used black Americans to ascend to the White House, but has basically turned his back on them. The examples are epic. By allowing biological boys to compete in women’s sports, he will cause girls – especially black girls – to lose out on college scholarships that could help them attain a better life. Then there’s amnesty for millions of illegal aliens. Studies like one from the National Bureau of Economic Research have shown that, as illegal immigration increases, jobs become increasingly scarce for black Americans while incarceration rates rise. A $15 minimum wage will similarly decrease employment opportunities for black youth. Biden got into office with the typical bait-and-switch that the left always uses on black America.” – READ MORE

