Black Law Students Association Presses Cornell Students to Boycott Professor

The Black Law Students Association is refusing to debate a Cornell University law professor over his criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement—and instead calling on students to boycott his classes.

The BLSA, which says it advocates for the interests of black law students, is waging a campaign against Cornell’s William Jacobson for remarks made about the Black Lives Matter movement on his popular blog, Legal Insurrection, which provides news commentary from a conservative perspective.

In an open letter posted to Facebook on Monday, and which is now circulating among Cornell law students and faculty members, the group is pressing members and student allies to avoid Jacobson’s classes. “As the course selection period approaches, we encourage our membership and our allies to reconsider studying under an individual whose views perpetuate hatred towards their fellow students,” the letter says.

The controversy erupted after Jacobson wrote earlier this month that the explosion of outrage from Black Lives Matter activists in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer was part of a left-wing campaign “to implement an anti-American, anti-Capitalist agenda.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --