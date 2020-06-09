Black Georgia state trooper refuses to kneel at a Black Lives Matter protest: ‘I only kneel for one person’

Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler refused to kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hartwell, Georgia, on Sunday, saying he “has much respect” but only kneels “for one person.”

Video was rolling after Saddler had apparently been asked by a protester to kneel during the demonstration out of respect for the black community.

“If I didn’t have any respect, I wouldn’t ,” Saddler began saying to a female protester. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe.” – READ MORE

