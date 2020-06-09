Black Georgia state trooper refuses to kneel at a Black Lives Matter protest: ‘I only kneel for one person’

Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler refused to kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest in Hartwell, Georgia, on Sunday, saying he “has much respect” but only kneels “for one person.”

Video was rolling after Saddler had apparently been asked by a protester to kneel during the demonstration out of respect for the black community.

This is Georgia State Trooper O’Neal Saddler. He was asked to kneel today, and this was his response. God Bless him! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/DZOGg6qnFn — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) June 7, 2020

“If I didn’t have any respect, I wouldn’t ,” Saddler began saying to a female protester. “I was supposed to be out of town this weekend with my wife. I took off today, this weekend, but I’m out here to make sure y’all are safe.” – READ MORE

