Black Florida sheriff has a message for would-be rioters: I will deputize gun owners if you think you can bring your lawlessness here (VIDEO)

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels made it clear this week that he and his officers will not put up anyone who would bring their lawlessness to his Florida community.

In a video YouTube statement posted Tuesday, Daniels, who is black and a Republican, stood with about 20 deputies to declare to civil rights protesters who might consider getting violent that they are not only not welcome in Clay County, but also that he would not hesitate to dole out the pain and use legal gun owners to help keep the peace.

Daniels began by letting citizens know that he and his officers are aware of the debate going on nationwide about police reform and sought to reassure them that the men and women in his office will stand by their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and protect the public.

“Look folks, don’t fall victim to subjecting yourself to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that we’re sworn to protect and serve,” Daniels said, noting that it’s an oath that ends with “so help me God.”

"God is absent from the media's message or Black Lives Matter or any other group out there that's making themselves a spectacle, disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country," he continued. "In Clay County, we have a great quality of life, we have a great relationship with our community."

