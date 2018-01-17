Black Fire Chief Latest Victim of Social Justice After Writing Bible Study

Three years ago the mayor of Atlanta fired the city’s black fire chief for reportedly criticizing homosexuality in a Christian book he had published two years earlier.

According to the station WXIA, the dispute between former fire chief Kelvin Cochran and then-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed began in November of 2014, when city officials learned of Cochran’s book, “Who Told You That You Were Naked?” and suspended him for violating “unspecified city policies.”

The book, which Reed had published privately in 2013, reportedly characterized homosexuality as “unclean,” “a sexual perversion,” “vulgar” and “inappropriate.”

“It was NOT a ‘gay bashing homophobic’ book at all, as has been reported in the media…,” wrote one reader who reviewed the book on Amazon. “I think he mentions homosexuality twice, briefly, and in passing. The book is about Adam and Eve’s fall from grace in the garden of Eden, hence the title, and how we as Christians can draw closer to God by putting the Lord first in all things and not succumbing to the temptations of the world.”

Incredibly, when Cochran returned to work two months later in January of 2015, city officials then reportedly terminated him. The following month he filed a discrimination suit against the city of Atlanta, alleging that his termination had been based on his religious beliefs, not his on-the-job performance.

Now fast forward to December of 2017, when U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May ruled “that the city’s restrictions on non-work speech, which were used to terminate Cochran, ‘do not set out objective standards for the supervisor to employ’ and do not ‘pass constitutional muster,’” as reported by Christianity Today. – READ MORE

A crazed New York City subway passenger jumped onto the tracks and threatened to kill himself this week in the name of “social justice.”

An unidentified man with a bottle of vodka jumped onto the D and B train tracks at the 42nd Street/Bryant Park station in New York City and threatened to kill himself in the name of “social justice.”

As soon as first responders arrived on the scene, he taunted them by licking his finger and threatening to touch a portion of the electrocuted track rail.

Brooklyn-based photojournalist Eli Wohl captured the incident on his camera. “People were mostly pleading with him: ‘Just come up, come up,’” Wohl said in a statement. “Whatever he did, he kept on mentioning different social issues — women’s rights and racial stuff.” – READ MORE