Black Democratic state rep says Joe Biden has ‘betrayed black Americans throughout his career’

Democratic Georgia state House Rep. Vernon Jones slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a scathing op-ed recently, saying that Biden has “betrayed black Americans throughout his career in Washington.”

Jones, who made headlines earlier this year when he broke from his party and endorsed President Trump’s re-election campaign, doubled down in his support for the incumbent in the opinion piece published by the Daily Caller Tuesday.

“I am black and I am a Democrat. But ‘I ain’t’ voting for Joe Biden this November,” Jones wrote, making a snide reference to Biden’s “you ain’t black” comments to radio host Charlamagne Tha God in May.

In the op-ed, Jones homed in on major issues especially important to the black community, such as black unemployment, police reform, and criminal justice reform, and suggested that Biden has failed to lead in each of these areas.

(…)

“As black Americans, we need to be aware of the clear choice in front of us. Joe Biden has betrayed black Americans throughout his career in Washington. President Trump has spent his 3.5 years in office fighting to improve the lives of black Americans,” he wrote. “We cannot be tricked again. Democrats like Biden will conveniently appear in our neighborhoods and pander to us from now until November. Why? Because they only care about black people during election years.” – READ MORE

