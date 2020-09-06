Black Clergy Take Aim at NBA and Nike for Chinese Slave Labor

A black Detroit pastor is teaming up with other minority clergymen to condemn Nike, the National Basketball Association, and other multinational corporations for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while profiteering from slave labor in China.

Rev. Marlin Reid, a black pastor based in Detroit, Mich., accused the multibillion-dollar corporations of hypocrisy for supporting BLM while remaining silent on Chinese human-rights abuses. Reid and the other clergymen condemned the BLM for “possibly back racial relations for decades,” holding the companies culpable for the violence stemming from the BLM movement while they raked in millions of dollars from China.

“There’s a connection between the oppression of the freedom of religion and race here and in China,” said Reid. “How can you tolerate the injustice somewhere else, and then profit off of it here in America? They are a prime example of hypocrisy.”

The clergymen’s comments are indicative of the growing pushback against “woke” U.S. corporations that expressed support for the BLM movement and other progressive agendas. Nike has long aligned itself with the movement, enlisting football quarterback Colin Kaepernick to promote its brand in 2018 after he kneeled during the national anthem in support of BLM. But while it appeared prudent for brands to align themselves with BLM in the immediate aftermath of the death of George Floyd in May, the increasingly violent riots and unrest linked to the movement have alienated some consumers, forcing companies between a rock and a hard place. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --