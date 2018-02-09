Black Caucus Members Refuse To Denounce Hate Group Leader Louis Farrakhan

Twenty-one members of the Congressional Black Caucus facing questions about their ties to Nation of Islam chief Louis Farrakhan have all refused to condemn the hate group leader.

The CBC, it was recently revealed, held a secret meeting with Farrakhan in 2005 but hid it from the public to avoid controversy. Twenty-one members of the caucus today were part of the caucus at the time of the secret Farrakhan meeting. All 21 declined to denounce Farrakhan when asked by The Daily Caller.

The Nation of Islam is so extreme that even the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes it as a hate group, citing the group’s “theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, anti-Semitic and anti-gay rhetoric of its leaders.”

Farrakhan has praised Hitler, claimed Jews are “Satantic” and said that white people “deserve to die,” among other racist and anti-Semitic statements. – READ MORE

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), who has had no problem labeling President Trump a racist, had no problem hugging one of the worst racists on the planet in 2006 as she joined members of the Congressional Black Caucus to meet virulent anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Farrakhan’s history of vehement Jew-hatred was amply illustrated by former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer on Monday, as he castigated the press for their double standard in condemning politicians who have countenanced KKK leader David Duke but not members of the CBC for meeting with Farrakhan.

But in 2006, as Jeryl Bier of The Wall Street Journal reports, Waters and members of the CBC met with Farrakhan after Hurricane Katrina, three years after the CBC met with Farrakhan, and Barack Obama, then a state senator, posed smiling with the racist minister. Bier writes that after the January 2006 hearings of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing and Community Opportunity regarding the federal government’s response to Hurricane Katrina, at least four CBC members headed to St. Augustine Church to meet Farrakhan. A video posted to YouTube in 2009 shows Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee of California, Al Green of Texas and William Jefferson of Louisiana hugging and shaking hands with Farrakhan as they conversed about public responses to Katrina. – READ MORE