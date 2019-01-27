Black Caucus Chair: Pelosi Should Give SOTU Since She’s ‘Running the Country’

After President Donald Trump Agreed On Friday To Open The Government For Three Weeks, Rep. Karen Bass (D-ca), The Chair Of The Congressional Black Caucus (Cbc), Said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Should Just Give The State Of The Union Address “since She’s Obviously The One Running The Country.”

Pelosi cancelled Tuesday’s State of the Union address and said on Friday, after Trump decided to open the government on Democrats’ terms, that she and Trump still have to “discuss a mutually agreeable date.”

"The State of the Union is not planned now," Pelosi said when asked if there will be a State of the Union address on Tuesday. "What I said to the president is when the government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I'll look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that."