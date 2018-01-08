True Pundit

Entertainment

BLACK CARPET: Hollywood A-List Celebrates Themselves For Being Woke By Wearing Thousand Dollar Gowns, Eating Sea Bass

Posted on by
Share:

The Golden Globes kicked off on Sunday with a “black carpet,” as Hollywood’s A-list donned designer dresses in only dark hues to celebrate their own commitment to protecting women in the entertainment industry from sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and discrimination.

Even presenters donned black to show their solidarity with Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims now that he’s no longer the head of a major studio and can green-light their multi-million dollar projects. For a little extra oomph, some of the women even brought feminist icons as their “dates,” to demonstrate their commitment to women’s rights.

Additionally, the Golden Globes itself took little effort to scale back for a more somber evening. While millions watch, expecting a more penitent Hollywood, Hollywood will dine on Chilean sea bass and drink bottles of Moet & Chandon. (DAILY WIRE)


In late December, rumors began circulating that the Golden Globes red carpet would be experiencing a blackout: Many stars were banding together in search of all-black dresses and outfits to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.At first, there were just hints here and there on social media, but buzz began to build, and on Jan. 2, it was revealed in the New York Times that the coordinated wardrobe effort was part of a bigger, organized campaign called Time’s Up.

With more than 300 figures in the entertainment industry signed on (including, from left, Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Nicole Kidman), the initiative aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces. It has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment (to donate, visit its GoFundMe page) and is encouraging Globes attendees and supporters everywhere to wear black as a show of unity and power. (PEOPLE)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: