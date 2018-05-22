Blabbermouth Avenatti’s Firm Ordered to Pay $10 Million to Former Partner

Michael Avenatti’s law firm has been ordered to pay $10 million to a former partner who sued after the firm missed the first installment of a payment owed to him under a bankruptcy settlement reached in December, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Breaking: Avenatti law firm hit today with $10 million judgment in US Bankruptcy Court. Justice Dept lawyer says Avenatti also defaulted on back taxes he’d agreed to pay. Story ahead. — Michael Finnegan (@finneganLAT) May 22, 2018

Avenatti, who now represents porn star Stormy Daniels, quickly responded to Finnegan’s tweet by pointing out that his reporting was unrelated to the ongoing litigation involving the non-disclosure agreement his client signed in exchange for a $130 million hush money payment from Michael Cohen.

