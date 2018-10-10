BITTER MUCH? CNN Political Analyst Says Kavanaugh Hiring All Female Clerks ‘Felt Like Pandering To Me’

The first action Brett Kavanaugh took Sunday when he ascended to the Supreme Court was to hire an all-female law clerk staff.

But CNN political analyst Joan Walsh said on Monday that Kavanaugh’s decision to hire four female law clerks “felt like pandering to me.”

“I mean the female clerks,” Walsh said dismissively to CNN host Kate Bolduan when asked about Kavanaugh’s “outreach nod to women.”

“I guess that’s great, Kate. He’s talked about that before. It felt a little bit like pandering to me. As I said before, there’s not really anything new. This is the way he introduced himself in his very first …” Bouldan interrupted to claim that Kavanaugh decided to “stick to the script.”

"I guess it has worked," Walsh said, "but I don't know that it's going to work to make women who are still upset about the treatment of Dr. Blasey Ford feel any better. It did," Walsh said, adding again: "It felt a lot like pandering to me."

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Kavanaugh and his family “on behalf of our nation” for what he called a desperate Democrat-led campaign of “lies and deception” intent on derailing his confirmation.

“On behalf of our nation, I want to apologize to Brett and the entire Kavanaugh family for the terrible pain and suffering you have been forced to endure,” Trump began. “Those who step forward to serve our country deserve a fair and dignified evaluation, not a campaign of political and personal destruction based on lies and deception. What happened to the Kavanaugh family violates every notion of fairness, decency, and due process. In our country, a man or a woman must always be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

Trump added that “under historic scrutiny,” Kavanaugh had been “proven innocent.” A series of uncorroborated and disputed sexual misconduct allegations had threatened to upend Kavanaugh’s confirmation, and some top Democrats have floated further investigations and even possibly impeaching Kavanaugh.

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event Monday night flanked by Kavanaugh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh's parents, wife, and two daughters