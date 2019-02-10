BITTER: Meghan McCain Knocks Ivanka and Jared for Attending Her Father’s Funeral After POTUS Wasn’t Welcome (VIDEO)

Joining “The Late Show” on Thursday night, Meghan McCain revealed that she wasn’t expecting Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to attend her father’s funeral after her family made it clear President Donald Trump wasn’t welcome — and she wasn’t exactly happy about it.

Host Stephen Colbert brought up the part of her eulogy when she said, “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly,” and asked, “Did you know that Jared and Ivanka Trump would be attending when you wrote this?”

McCain’s latest comments come just days after she lashed out at the president during an episode of “The View” for a reported insult he lobbed her father’s way recently. It was just the latest development in an ongoing feud between President Trump and John McCain that has apparently continued even after his passing. – READ MORE