Bitter Jeff Flake: It Would Have Been ‘Satisfying’ to ‘Deny’ Trump Kavanaugh Confirmation

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) is opening up about his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“There would have been nothing more satisfying to me than to deny the president,” Flake said in an interview with The Washington Post. “Given his boorish and bullying behavior and remarks about Dr. Ford and whatnot, that would have been immensely satisfying.

Flake was a key vote in favor of Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation. Kavanaugh was confirmed with a 50-48 vote.

However, Flake said he believed voting against Kavanaugh would set a dangerous precedent for future nominations. – READ MORE

