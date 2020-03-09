Bitter Hillary: Trump Has Made ‘Some Very Serious Missteps’ as President

When it comes to how President Donald Trump has handled the job of being president, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s assessment was not too positive.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, Clinton was asked how she felt Trump was doing since he took office over three years ago.

Clinton claimed that Trump was not focused on being “the president for the entire country,” instead she said he was focused on his base — which she said has led to “some very serious missteps.”

“He was still very much focused on those who he had brought into his base. And I think, as a result, he has made some very serious missteps as president.”

“The economy that he inherited was on the right track, and it was important that it remain on the right track. I’m worried though that we have seen some unfortunate detours. For example, with the trade embargoes and the trade wars that he’s engaged in.” – READ MORE

