Bitter Hillary Rouses Herself to Snap at Trump: ‘I Would Have Read the Damn Briefs’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton simply cannot get past her 2016 defeat to President Donald Trump and it has gotten beyond sad.

Every time the president makes the news, be it for a decision he has made or simply a hit piece printed by the mainstream media, she has to get her two cents in.

She did it again on Tuesday after singer and actress Barbra Streisand said that Clinton would have handled the coronavirus crisis better than the president and she just could not help taking a swipe at him.

I would have read my damn briefs, Barbra, that’s for sure. https://t.co/YSZS0Lvqo9 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 30, 2020

“Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton – a Woman with a powerful mind – would have handled this pandemic?” the singer said on Monday.

“Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States,” Streisand said in the tweet.

“She wouldn’t have ignored the pandemic plans, cut the CDC and defunded the World Health Organization,” Streisand said.

“Such a pity that this man who wasn’t elected by a majority of the people holds our lives in his very small hands,” she said. – READ MORE

