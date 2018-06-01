Politics TV
Bitter Hillary Clinton Knocks Electoral College, Calls It An ‘Odd System’
Hillary Clinton, who beat Donald Trump in the popular vote, continued her attack on the Electoral College on Friday, calling it an”odd system” and not in keeping with the idea of “one person, one vote.”
“I know this is another really obvious thing to say. Vote in every election, not just presidential elections,” Clinton said at Harvard University, in a clip from NTK Network. “You know, it is maddening because one of the panelists said we get the government that we vote for. Now, we have this odd system with the Electoral College.”
Clinton wound up with nearly three million more votes than Trump in the 2016 election but lost to Trump in the electoral vote by a 304-227 margin with seven votes going to others including Colin Powell.- READ MORE
