Bitter Democratic Congressman Boycotting Trump’s State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is still over three weeks away but one Democratic congressman has already announced his plans to boycott the annual address.

“Rather than listening to another destructive, divisive speech by Trump, I will not attend this year’s annual address to Congress,” Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer said in a statement. “Instead, like I did during his inauguration, I’ll be working at home listening to Oregonians about what they think about the State of the Union!”

“Hearing from Oregonians and working together to protect our values and advance policies that actually strengthen our communities is a more productive use of my time,” Blumenauer said.

