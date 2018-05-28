Bitter Chelsea Clinton not thinking about impeachment ‘yet’, calls for Brits to protest Trump

The daughter of the failed presidential candidate — who this week admitted she’s not over the election that occurred some 18 months ago — is calling on Britons to protest President Trump when he visits the United Kingdom.

“Well, I’ve been to multiple protests since the election. Charlotte’s been to at least three, maybe four. Aidan’s been to one. If I lived in Britain I would show up to protest, because I don’t agree with what he’s doing to degrade what it means to be an American,” Clinton told The Guardian of Trump’s planed visit in July.

In the interview, Chelsea displayed little sympathy for Ivanka Trump.

“She’s an adult. She can make the choices for herself. I mean, she’s 36,” Clinton said.

“We are responsible for our choices. In 2008 I was really proud to support my mum – but I disagreed with her fundamentally on a few things, particularly her then opposition to equal marriage rights for LGBTQ Americans. I never defended that position, because it wasn’t what I believed was the right thing to do.”

As for an impeachment, which many Democrats are baying for, Clinton said she’s not thinking about that “yet.”

“I don’t think about that yet,” she told the paper. – READ MORE

