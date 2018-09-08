Bitter Barack Obama Breaks Months of Silence to Trash Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama broke his promise to stay quiet after leaving office, condemning the path of the United States under President Donald Trump.

“Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you that this moment really is different. The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire,” he said on Friday.

Obama acknowledged that he wished to address the country as a “fellow citizen” not an “ex-president” but said that the moment was too great to remain silent.

The former president addressed students at the University of Illinois, criticizing everything about Trump’s presidency, calling it a “dark” period of American history.

He reminded them that periods of progress in American were frequently followed by periods of resistance to change, especially from leaders who fanned the flames of resentment.

“It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause,” Obama said. “He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years.”

He pointed to the rise of white-nationalism and racial division and condemned Republicans for stoking resentment to remain in power. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump responded quickly to former President Barack Obama’s speech on Friday, claiming that he fell asleep during the speech.

“I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep,” he said. “I found he’s very good for sleeping.”

The president responded to Obama’s critical speech of his presidency during a fundraising speech in Fargo, North Dakota.

Trump acknowledged that Obama was “trying to take credit” for the economic boom that the United States was experiencing after he got elected. He argued that the economy would have crashed if Hillary Clinton had won the election. – READ MORE