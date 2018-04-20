Bitcoin heist suspect escapes from Iceland jail, hops on plane to Sweden

A man suspected of having stolen 600 Bitcoin mining rigs in Iceland was able to break out of jail and then board a plane to Sweden. This actually happened, it’s not a plot for a movie of questionable quality.

The name of the man is Sindri Thor Stefansson, who’s apparently the mastermind behind the heist. It’s still unclear what happened with the 600 computers, but they haven’t popped up in Iceland. The country is tiny, so it’s likely someone would have noticed them.

Stefansson was arrested by local police in January according to Associated Press, He was transferred to Sogn prison in rural Iceland only 10 days ago, but he did not spend too much time there.

That jail, for that matter, was a low-security one, where inmates had access to the internet and phones. All Stefansson had to do was to break a window and get out. And that’s precisely what he did. The prison didn’t even have a fence.

The man then traveled some 59 miles to Iceland’s international airport in Keflavik where he boarded a plane bought in someone else’s name. – READ MORE

