Birx said ‘there is nothing from the CDC that I can trust’ in a White House coronavirus task force meeting

Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force response coordinator, blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a White House coronavirus task force meeting during a discussion on COVID-19 data, according to The Washington Post.

“There is nothing from the CDC that I can trust,” she told CDC Director Robert Redfield, two people familiar with the meeting told the newspaper.

The Post reported that Birx and others feared that the CDC’s statistics on mortality rate and case counts were inflated by up to 25%.

Birx later told The Post in a statement that “mortality is slowly declining each day.”

“To keep with this trend, it is essential that seniors and those with comorbidities shelter in place and that we continue to protect vulnerable communities,” she said.

Yet other sources have shown that mortality in the US remains close to 2,000 daily deaths — and does not show a steady downward trajectory, as Birx said.

Recent research has also indicated that COVID-19 deaths have been severely undercounted, both in the US and around the world, particularly in the early stages of the pandemic. – READ MORE

