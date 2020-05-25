Birx: It Is ‘Difficult to Tell’ If the US Will Close Again If There Is a Second Wave of the Coronavirus (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump has stated that the country will not shut down again if there is another wave of the coronavirus.

But Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, stressed that the virus is new and that the United States has not really dealt with a similar situation — where the whole country has shut down.

Asked about Trump’s comments that if there is a COVID-19 second wave, the U.S. will stay open, Dr. Deborah Birx says they are “trying to learn” how to “reopen safely.” “It’s difficult to tell,” Birx says when asked if she sees the country closing again. https://t.co/27wiSnRlJE pic.twitter.com/IchVQ7Kzfx — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 24, 2020

“We act like we’ve actually done this before,” Birx said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “We’re trying to understand, during this period of coming out of a closure, how do we maintain openness and safety. And I think that’s what we’re going to be learning through May, June, and July.”

Birx also said that medical officials are preparing for a potential second wave of the virus, including stocking up on medical equipment. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --