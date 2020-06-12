Bipartisan Majorities Move to Override PA Gov. Tom Wolf and End Lockdowns

After weeks of scrutiny over his controversial lockdown orders and restrictions, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is losing Democrats as bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state’s legislature passed a resolution ending his emergency declaration spurred by the coronavirus.

The resolution, lawmakers say, effectively ends the emergency declaration, which Wolf originally signed on March 6. The order was set to expire June 4, but the governor renewed it the day prior, stating that such action “helps state agencies with resources and supports as we continue mitigation and recovery.”

The resolution passed with bipartisan support in both chambers, 31-19 in the Senate and 121-81 in the House.

“That yes vote is a reflection of your constituents who have said enough is enough. That yes vote brings an end to our long collective nightmare,” state Rep. Russ Diamond (R), who sponsored the resolution, stated. – READ MORE

