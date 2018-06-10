Bipartisan Infrastructure Funding Package that Sells Off Government Assets to Pay for Program on Way

A Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Is Working On An Infrastructure Package To Help America’s Poorest Communities, Breitbart News Has Learned.

The package, which will sell off government debt assets and split the money between deficit reduction and infrastructure spending, would cost taxpayers nothing–as it would transition wasteful government assets into serving as a revenue-raising tool.

The concept is that the bill, per a draft press release obtained by Breitbart News, “would require the Department of Agriculture to sell their distressed debt assets and the proceeds will be distributed between funding much needed infrastructure projects across the country and further paying down U.S. national debt.” The release draft says:

Currently, federal agencies hold more than $2 trillion in debt and lease asset. The sale of a portion of these assets, if expedited, could raise a significant amount of money. The sale of these fixed-rated debt assets at this time will maximize asset value. Interest rates are on the rise, and the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening program is on the horizon. As interest rates rise, the value of the agency assets will decline — perhaps substantially. Importantly, the sales will not alter the terms of the loans. The consumer protection obligations associated with eligible Department of Agriculture loans and guarantees will convey with the sale, thereby minimizing impact on borrowers.

The group of lawmakers, which will be led on the Republican side by Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Ted Budd (R-NC), will also feature Congressional Black Caucus members among likely others on the Democrat side. – READ MORE

