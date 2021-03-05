Bipartisan Group Of Senators Introduce Bill To Strip President Joe Biden Of War Powers

On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators introduced legislation that would strip President Joe Biden of war powers. If passed, the bill would repealing the 1991 authorizations for the use of military force in Iraq and the 2002 AUMF passed in the wake of 9/11.

This move is led by Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

News: Senators unveil bipartisan repeal of the 1991 and 2002 Iraq AUMFs. Sponsors range from across the ideological spectrum. It comes amid frustration with Biden’s Syria strikes and just hours after more rocket attacks targeted U.S. outposts in Iraq.https://t.co/KrL3mLZFvI — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 3, 2021

This effort comes after Biden’s recent order for the U.S. to launch airstrikes on Syria without Congressional approval.

The Biden administration’s decision to launch the attack followed the shelling of an Iraqi military base that houses U.S. troops.

Kaine, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Wednesday in a statement obtained by Politico, “Last week’s airstrikes in Syria show that the executive branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers.”- READ MORE

