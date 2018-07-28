‘Biohazard’ Occupy ICE Camp Makes Border Detention Facilities Look Like Taj Mahal (VIDEO)

You think illegal immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have it bad? Wait until you see what the people who want to abolish ICE are living in.

City officials in Portland, Oregon, will be cleaning up an Occupy ICE camp that is described as a “biohazard,” KPTV-TV reports.

The city and TriMet, who own the land where the camp was set up, will both foot part of the bill for the cleanup.

The site was cleared earlier in the week by the city.

Here’s a closer look at some of the things left behind at what was the #occupyicepdx camp. More info on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bNIdWMEHLt — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) July 26, 2018

“Even after receiving orders from Mayor Ted Wheeler to leave on Monday, Occupy ICE PDX leaders affirmed they would not,” KPTV reported.

“But, at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police entered the camp, clearing protesters. Chief Danielle Outlaw says they did so without issuing any tickets or making any arrests.” – READ MORE

Micah Rhodes, the 24 year old leader of the anti-Trump protest group “Portland’s Resistance,” has been arrested… again.

Earlier this year, according to Oregon Live, Rhodes was convicted “on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse for having illicit sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Washington County and a 17-year-old boy in Multnomah County.”

Rhodes was 20 and 21 years old when he committed the sexual abuse in 2014 and 2015.

Rather than follow the state sentencing guidelines and send Rhodes to jail for two to two-and-a-half years, Multonomah County Circuit Judge Jerry Hodson and Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper decided in separate hearings to order five years of probation for Rhodes instead.

Now, less than a month after his second sentencing, Rhodes has been arrested for — you guessed it — being around minors without permission.

At a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office located in Southwest Portland, Rhodes was spotted in the vicinity of protesters under the age of 18. – READ MORE

