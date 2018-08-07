Bin Laden’s Son Marries Daughter of 9/11 Lead Hijacker

Sometimes when people marry, they really deserve each other.

That’s never been truer than the marriage between Hamza bin Laden and the daughter of the lead hijacker in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as reported by the U.K. Guardian.

As Fox News’ Katherine Lam noted, this is truly a “match made in Hell.”

Hamza is the son of Osama bin Laden by one of bin Laden’s three surviving wives. He has previously said that he wants to avenge his father’s death.

Hamza is reportedly married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta. He was the Egyptian national who led the 9/11 hijackers and himself hijacked the first plane that flew into the World Trade Center. – READ MORE

