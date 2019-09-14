Bin Laden’s son Hamza was killed in counterterrorism operation, President Trump confirms

President Trump has confirmed that Hamza bin Laden, the son of former Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden, has been killed.

In a statement released by the White House on Saturday morning, three days after the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, President Trump said Hamza, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, “was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.”

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the statement continued. “Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

It was unclear when the operation took place. The White House statement gave no further details.