‘Billy-Goat Brain, Mockingbird Mouth’: Sen. John Kennedy Blasts Pelosi For Comparing Kavanaugh, Kim

Louisiana Republican Sen. John N. Kennedy blasted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for comparing Judge Brett Kavanaugh to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

In a speech ripping the Supreme Court nominee, Pelosi, of San Francisco, said President Trump must see “a similarity” between the two.

.@SenJohnKennedy: There are no winners. I'll bet you this time tomorrow night Judge Kavanaugh…he won't feel like a winner. I bet Dr. Ford and her family will not feel like a winner and it all could have been avoided. #TheStory https://t.co/wUNn5lD372 pic.twitter.com/TzNvNZcl94 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2018

“I guess there’s a similarity that people have with the people they respect,” she said. “[He’s] crazy about Putin, in love with Kim Jong Un, and thinks Kavanaugh is a great, upstanding person.”