‘Billy-Goat Brain, Mockingbird Mouth’: Sen. John Kennedy Blasts Pelosi For Comparing Kavanaugh, Kim
Louisiana Republican Sen. John N. Kennedy blasted House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for comparing Judge Brett Kavanaugh to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
In a speech ripping the Supreme Court nominee, Pelosi, of San Francisco, said President Trump must see “a similarity” between the two.
.@SenJohnKennedy: There are no winners. I'll bet you this time tomorrow night Judge Kavanaugh…he won't feel like a winner. I bet Dr. Ford and her family will not feel like a winner and it all could have been avoided. #TheStory https://t.co/wUNn5lD372 pic.twitter.com/TzNvNZcl94
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2018
“I guess there’s a similarity that people have with the people they respect,” she said. “[He’s] crazy about Putin, in love with Kim Jong Un, and thinks Kavanaugh is a great, upstanding person.”
“But I’m going to be frank,” Kennedy said. “Billy-Goat brain, mockingbird mouth. That’s just typical — that’s just symbolic of what’s going on.”
Kennedy doubled down on his earlier contention that the Kavanaugh nomination has been an “intergalactic freakshow.”- READ MORE
Sen. John Kennedy (R., La.) said Wednesday that Senate Democrats have used tactics in bad faith against Brett Kavanaugh, to the point of harming the Supreme Court nominee and others involved in the controversy surrounding his nomination.
Senate Democrats have taken a variety of routes in their condemnation of Kavanaugh, from arguing he should not have a presumption of innocence to sending fundraising emails about him during the hearing in which he and Ford testified about her allegation.
Kennedy also said that some Democratic senators do not have a soul and did not have to be breastfed as infants because they “went right to raw meat.” – READ MORE