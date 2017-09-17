True Pundit

Bills to protect Mueller from firing will get hearing this month

WASHINGTON – Congressional plans to make it tougher to fire special counsel Robert Mueller will get a hearing later this month in the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to Sen. Thom Tillis, a key sponsor of the effort.

President Donald Trump has reportedly considered firing Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election and potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

It would apply to any special counsel appointed on or after May 17, the day Mueller was named. – READ MORE

The two Senate bills are designed to protect special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s influence in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, from being fired.
