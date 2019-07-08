Billionaire Tom Steyer Reportedly Planning Presidential Run

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer has failed in his quest to inspire House Democrats to impeach President Trump (even as his ‘impeach Trump’ petition has garnered a few million signatures). But, as the old saying goes, if you want something done right, you need to do it yourself.

Which is perhaps why Steyer has told staffers of two progressive groups that he finances that he will jump into the race on Tuesday, despite the fact that some two dozen candidates are already vying for the Democratic nomination, and the first round of debates has already passed, the Atlantic reports.

But the fact that the self-funding billionaire is joining the race is surely a boon for Democratic political consultants, who are already enjoying one of the most lucrative campaign seasons in American history.

Aside from impeaching Trump, the 62-year-old former Democratic donor is also “passionate” about combating climate change. – READ MORE