Billionaire Tom Steyer donates $2 million to Gillum in Florida governor’s race

Democratic megadonor Tom Steyer is donating $2 million to progressive candidate Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign in Florida, CNNreported Thursday.

The billionaire philanthropist referenced the donation in a mailing sent to 300,000 Florida voters who have signed up to support his organization called Need to Impeach, which aims to impeach President Trump.

The move comes as another group funded by Steyer, NextGen America, is reportedly spending more than $5 million in support of Gillum’s campaign.

“If you were going to choose a single race that has the most national significance, it would be the governor’s race in Florida,” Steyer said in the mail pitch. – READ MORE